Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SciPlay worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 114,271 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

