Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLT. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,659,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLT opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

