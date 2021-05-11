Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 32,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,681,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 2,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,900 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

