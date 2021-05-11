Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Scott D. Kleinman Sells 6,225 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

