HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $19.56 million and $26,674.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,734.63 or 1.00083692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $862.75 or 0.01521954 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.97 or 0.00737325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.00390581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00237129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006264 BTC.

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

