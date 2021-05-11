HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau Sells 167,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$161,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$913,934.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Noëlle Drapeau sold 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$24,250.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 60,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$53,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,500 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$1,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 2,500 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$2,325.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 75,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$78,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$125.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,900 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$2,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

Shares of CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.48. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$231.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

