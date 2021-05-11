HOQU (HQX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.66 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $708,915.01 and $4.66 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00084472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00061062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00107397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00797257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.61 or 0.09041587 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

