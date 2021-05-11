Hoese & Co LLP Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.44. The company had a trading volume of 146,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

