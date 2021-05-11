Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Buys £10,016.38 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch acquired 8,278 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £10,016.38 ($13,086.46).

Andrew Sutch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Andrew Sutch bought 507 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £593.19 ($775.01).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Andrew Sutch purchased 4,583 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £5,270.45 ($6,885.88).

Shares of LON:SONG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 121 ($1.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,598. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.