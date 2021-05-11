Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,645 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Hilton Worldwide worth $106,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.1% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

