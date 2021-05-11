Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

