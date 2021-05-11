Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.19.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

