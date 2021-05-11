Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $263,000 Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after buying an additional 130,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 223.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 11,202.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDU opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

