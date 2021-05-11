Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 697 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

