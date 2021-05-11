HighTower Trust Services LTA Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.91. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

