Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,784 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

