Head-To-Head Survey: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -4.11 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -0.97

TCR2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -35.51% -34.02% Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TCR2 Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.29, indicating a potential upside of 128.18%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial. It is also developing TC-510 for, GPC3, IL-15, and Allogenic for solid tumors, as well as DC70 for solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It also develops AXA4010, a hematology product candidate; and AXA2678, a muscle product candidate. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

