Head-To-Head Review: Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67%

0.8% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Orange pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $47.31 billion 0.72 $3.37 billion $1.14 11.32 TIM $4.22 billion 1.37 $917.85 million $1.03 11.63

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. Orange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orange and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 4 2 0 2.33 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

TIM has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.73%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Orange.

Risk & Volatility

Orange has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats Orange on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

