Head to Head Review: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) versus Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Chartered and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 2 3 3 0 2.13 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.93 $2.30 billion $0.75 9.56 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $171.73 billion 1.33 $45.18 billion N/A N/A

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Chartered.

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Standard Chartered pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 23.57% 10.44% 0.89%

Summary

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China beats Standard Chartered on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,177 domestic institutions and 428 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

