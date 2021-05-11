Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $418.61 million, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 152,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Haynes International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Haynes International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 309,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

