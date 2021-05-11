Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 209.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $710.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

HWKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

