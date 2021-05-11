Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 168.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

