Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Underperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,762,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,760,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.