Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,027 shares of company stock worth $2,409,081. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

