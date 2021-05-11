Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $3,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.