Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 184 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

