Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.86. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.