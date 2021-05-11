Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 242.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,334,000.

ARKW stock opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55.

