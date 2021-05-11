Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $73,000 Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Terex were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Terex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Vertical Research began coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,340 shares of company stock worth $11,834,162. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -892.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

