Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $377,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

