Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,345 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 315.6% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

