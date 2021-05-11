Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.11. 3,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. Research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

