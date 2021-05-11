Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.
HVRRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.11. 3,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $97.10.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 33.05%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.