Handshake (HNS) Price Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $209.36 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,365.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.41 or 0.07342155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.54 or 0.02632017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00658227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00798408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00682361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00527063 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 382,554,149 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

