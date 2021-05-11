Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 68.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Gartner by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,267 shares of company stock worth $19,218,666 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $231.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.