Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 800 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Incyte by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

