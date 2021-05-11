Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 997.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 148.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

NYSE AAP opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.76 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.