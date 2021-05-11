Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.82 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,497. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

