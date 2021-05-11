Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,741 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 522,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,998. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

