Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

NYSE MHK opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average is $159.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

