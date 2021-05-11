Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.94 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.10. 847,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

