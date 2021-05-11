Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Down to $46.10

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.10, but opened at $42.13. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 9,813 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 288.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,013 shares of company stock worth $6,949,126. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

