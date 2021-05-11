Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,321. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.06 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock worth $6,949,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.