Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $29.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

HAL opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

