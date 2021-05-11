GXChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.57 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $70.70 million and $16.57 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000977 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,223,154 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.