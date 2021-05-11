Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.