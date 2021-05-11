Guider Price Down 1% This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $44,212.20 and $265.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00084521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00107494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.71 or 0.00798997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.74 or 0.09129889 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

