Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 8.8% After Insider Selling

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares were down 8.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $122.10 and last traded at $123.45. Approximately 14,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.39.

Specifically, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,791 shares of company stock valued at $66,302,655. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

