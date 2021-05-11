Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,791 shares of company stock worth $66,302,655. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

