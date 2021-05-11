GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of GRWG opened at $41.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 832.97 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

