GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 25,266 shares.The stock last traded at $13.18 and had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GHG. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

